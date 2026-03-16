Bhopal News: Accountant Behind ₹55.5 Lakh Hawala Loot | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Joint teams of Crime Branch police and Shyamla Hills police station cracked the sensational loot of hawala cash worth Rs 55.50 lakh on Smart City Road on March 7.

Police arrested 12 suspects in the case and recovered Rs 35 lakh, three two-wheelers and mobile phones used in the crime. Three accomplices are still at large with the remaining cash.

Addressing media persons on Sunday, Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar said investigations revealed that the mastermind of the robbery was an accountant Gaurav Chetwani. Chetwani was addicted to online betting and was under debt of Rs 6 lakh. To repay the amount, he planned the robbery with the help of his friend Anwar Sheikh and Naved who involved his aide Asim in the plot.

According to police, Chunabhatti resident Divyang Barot, allegedly linked to a hawala network, was robbed of Rs 55.50 lakh at knifepoint by scooter-borne miscreants while transporting the cash. A day before the incident, the group met and finalised the plan. Naved, Asim, Faisal and Anwar conducted reconnaissance of the route used to transport the hawala cash.

Being familiar with the hawala network and the routes used by carriers, Chetwani provided details about Barot s appearance, clothing and vehicle five days before the robbery. Anwar and Faisal tracked the scooter carrying the cash and relayed real-time updates to the gang.

On March 7, the suspects gathered at Polytechnic Square and began following the victim. Near the Regional Science Centre on Smart City Road, they surrounded the scooter. One suspect blocked the path from the front while another stopped the vehicle from behind. Two gang members then threatened the victim with a knife and fled with the bag containing the cash.

Betrayal within gang exposed the crime

After the robbery, four gang members fled to Mumbai with the entire loot without distributing it among the others. Angered by the betrayal, one gang member tipped off a police informer. A police team traced four suspects in Mumbai and arrested them. Based on their interrogation, further raids were conducted in Bhopal leading to arrest of the remaining suspects.

The arrested suspects include Haider-ur-Rehman, Fazil alias Bhura, Alfez Ali, Shan alias Descent and Mujjamil who were involved in the robbery besides Sohel alias Gudda, Anwar Sheikh, Abdul Naved, Shanu alias Sajil Ahmed, Salman Samad, Gaurav Chetwani and Faisal Khan for planning the robbery and keeping the cash. Fardeen, Javed and Asim are still absconding. Police officials said the four main robbers who fled to Mumbai took the entire looted cash and gave only Rs 50,000 each to two other gang members.