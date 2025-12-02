 Bhopal news: 72 Fall Ill After Drinking Contaminated Water
Tuesday, December 02, 2025
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 72 villagers complained of diarrhea and vomiting after consumption of contaminated water in Nehri village of Bargi region in Jabalpur district. Doctors and PHE teams reached the spot and it was found that due to leakage in the water pipeline valve, filth mixed with the potable water, contaminating the supply which led to vomiting and diarrhoea in the village.

As per the doctors, leakage from water supply valves causes contamination by allowing contaminants from the surrounding soil or air to be sucked into the pipe during pressure drops, leading to various health risks. These contaminants can include bacteria like E. coli, viruses and harmful chemicals and can cause diarrhoea, vomiting, and stomachache.

 CMHO Dr Sanjay Mishra informed the Free Press, “ As the valve was in a deep pit and was leaking, pollutants got mixed with the water supply. The valve has now been repaired.

Around 72 fell ill and the health department team is continuously conducting door-to-door surveys in the village, providing medicines to patients, distributing chlorine tablets and advising them to use clean water. The team has provided chlorine to every household in the village so that the villagers can purify their drinking water.”

“The district health department is on the alert, conducting continuous medical surveillance and seriously ill patients are being sent to the hospital. There is panic among the villagers, but the health department has assured that the situation is under control.

The health department has advised villagers to use only boiled or chlorinated water. If any illness is observed, it should be reported immediately and children and the elderly should avoid drinking contaminated water”, the CMHO added.

