Bhopal News: 55-Year-Old RSS Functionary Dies In Accident, 1 Injured | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An RSS functionary died while his associate was injured after an unidentified vehicle hit their bike near Nipania Jod under Itkhedi police station limits on late Thursday evening.

The victim succumbed to serious injuries early on Friday morning. A case has been registered and efforts are underway to trace the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run, police said.

According to reports, Vinay Singh Rajput (55) a resident of Meghrakala village had gone to attend a wedding function in Itkhedi area with his associate Samandar Singh. The duo was returning home and were near Nipania Jod when an unidentified vehicle hit their bike. Some commuters spotted them lying injured and rushed them to Hamidia Hospital.

However, Vinay Singh died during treatment on Friday early morning while Samandar’s condition remains critical. Rajput’s relatives informed that he was associated with RSS for the past many years. Police officials said CCTV footages in the vicinity were being scanned to identify the vehicle.