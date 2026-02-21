 Bhopal News: 55-Year-Old RSS Functionary Dies In Accident, 1 Injured
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: 55-Year-Old RSS Functionary Dies In Accident, 1 Injured

Bhopal News: 55-Year-Old RSS Functionary Dies In Accident, 1 Injured

An RSS functionary, Vinay Singh Rajput (55), died after an unidentified vehicle struck his motorcycle near Nipania Jod under Itkhedi police limits in Bhopal. He succumbed to injuries at hospital, while his associate remains critical. Police have registered a case and are scanning CCTV footage to trace the absconding vehicle.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, February 21, 2026, 09:02 AM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: 55-Year-Old RSS Functionary Dies In Accident, 1 Injured | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An RSS functionary died while his associate was injured after an unidentified vehicle hit their bike near Nipania Jod under Itkhedi police station limits on late Thursday evening.

The victim succumbed to serious injuries early on Friday morning. A case has been registered and efforts are underway to trace the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run, police said.

According to reports, Vinay Singh Rajput (55) a resident of Meghrakala village had gone to attend a wedding function in Itkhedi area with his associate Samandar Singh. The duo was returning home and were near Nipania Jod when an unidentified vehicle hit their bike. Some commuters spotted them lying injured and rushed them to Hamidia Hospital.

Read Also
MP News: 'Unhe Saja Honi Chahye,' Spiritual Leader Devkinandan Thakur Slams Muslims Who Refuse To...
article-image

However, Vinay Singh died during treatment on Friday early morning while Samandar’s condition remains critical. Rajput’s relatives informed that he was associated with RSS for the past many years. Police officials said CCTV footages in the vicinity were being scanned to identify the vehicle.

FPJ Shorts
Shikhar Dhawan's Irish Fiancée Sophie Shine Is Perfect Desi Bride-To-Be In Red Lehenga In New Pre-Wedding Pictures: Check Out
Shikhar Dhawan's Irish Fiancée Sophie Shine Is Perfect Desi Bride-To-Be In Red Lehenga In New Pre-Wedding Pictures: Check Out
Who Is Neal Katyal, The Indian-Origin Lawyer Who Helped Strike Down Donald Trump's Tariffs?
Who Is Neal Katyal, The Indian-Origin Lawyer Who Helped Strike Down Donald Trump's Tariffs?
Horrific Scenes! Polish Speed Skater Kamila Sellier Hospitalised After Nasty Blade Injury At Winter Olympics; Video
Horrific Scenes! Polish Speed Skater Kamila Sellier Hospitalised After Nasty Blade Injury At Winter Olympics; Video
US Supreme Court Curbs Trump's IEEPA Tariff Powers; White House Imposes Temporary 10% Global Duty
US Supreme Court Curbs Trump's IEEPA Tariff Powers; White House Imposes Temporary 10% Global Duty

Follow us on