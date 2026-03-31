Bhopal News: ₹5 Lakh Demand Cited In Anticipatory Bail For Retired Doctor | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal District and Sessions Court has granted anticipatory bail to retired doctor Dr Ambrish Senger of Gwalior in a rape case registered in Bhopal, observing that the complainant had allegedly attempted extortion.

An FIR was registered against Dr Senger at MP Nagar Police Station on February 17, 2026. Additional District Judge Pallavi Dwivedi passed the order recently. The complainant alleged that the doctor brought her to Bhopal for better treatment and raped her at a hotel in MP Nagar.

In fact, rape complainant’s demand of Rs 5 lakh from retired doctor made the ground for anticipatory bail.

Advocate Rakesh Mishra, appearing for Dr Senger told court that complainant has two Aadhaar cards with the same number but different names. Her husband also uses multiple names including Vinod Tiwari, Vishal Sharma and Rinku.

They run a spa centre. The complainant knew that the retired doctor required massage therapy, so both brought him to Bhopal for therapy.

According to Mishra, the doctor was rendered unconscious and Rs 18,000 was taken from him at a hotel in MP Nagar. A gold chain was also taken from him at Rani Kamlapati Railway Station.

The doctor was threatened with a rape case if he did not pay Rs 5 lakh at a specified location. “There are multiple criminal cases against the complainant’s husband at various police stations in Morar, Serol and Morena.

The doctor’s wife, Bhavana Sengar, had complained to the Police Commissioner, Bhopal. After learning this, the complainant lodged a complaint at MP Nagar Police Station,” Mishra told court.

After hearing the arguments, the court granted anticipatory bail to Dr Senger.