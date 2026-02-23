Bhopal News: 44th Foundation Day Of Bharat Bhavan Ends With Magical Odissi Dance | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 10-day event, organised to mark the 44th Foundation Day of Bharat Bhavan ended with the mesmerising performance of renowned Odissi exponent Pandit Ratikant Mohapatra and his troupe from Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

The 60-year-old Ratikant is son of the legendary Odissi guru, Kelucharan Mohapatra. The artists began the 90-minute performance with the ten incarnations of Lord Vishnu.

They depicted each incarnation of Lord Vishnu, bringing to life his qualities, actions, and glory through dance. Another highlight of the performance was the Shabari episode from the Ramayana, in which Ratikant brought to life Shabari's devotion through his dance. They wrapped with the performance of ‘Vande Suryam,’ a tribute to the Sun God.

Under the direction and choreography of Ratikant Mohapatra, 555 Odissi dancers, a large number of them belonging to foreign countries, performed in unison at Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar to enter their names in the Guinness Book of World Records.