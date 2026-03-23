Bhopal News: 40-Year-Old Physiotherapist Kills Self, Reason Unknown |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 40-year-old physiotherapist died by suicide by hanging himself at his residence under Katara Hills police station limits.

The incident came to light after his family members found him hanging. They rushed him to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Police recovered a suicide note from the spot in which the deceased stated that he was taking the extreme step of his own will. However, no specific reason behind the act was mentioned.

According to police, the deceased has been identified as Vivek Dehriya, a physiotherapist engaged who lived in Fortune Soumya Atlantis. He is survived by his wife and a two-year-old daughter, while his other family members live in Betul.

At around 9.30 on Sunday, his wife noticed him hanging in the room and raised an alarm. Neighbours rushed to the spot and helped bring him down before he was taken to the hospital.

After receiving information from the hospital, police reached the scene and conducted an inspection. Police said the exact reason behind the suicide will be ascertained after recording statements of family members.