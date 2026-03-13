Bhopal News: 4 Booked Under POCSO For Harassing Schoolgirl, 1 Accused In Custody | representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Police have registered a case against four youths for allegedly harassing and assaulting a minor schoolgirl in market area, one accused has been taken into custody, while a search is underway for the remaining three, said Bagsewaniya police on Friday.

Police said that the accused, identified as Ansh, Vansh, Prithvi, and Ramesh, have been charged under the POCSO Act alongside sections for molestation and physical assault.

According to police, the 17-year-old victim, a Class 11 student and resident of the locality, was on her way to a nearby market on Tuesday afternoon when a youth identified as Ansh allegedly passed lewd comments at her on the road.

Police station in-charge Amit Soni said that the incident unfolded on Tuesday afternoon when the victim, an eleventh-grade student, was heading to a local market. A youth named Ansh reportedly intercepted her and passed lewd comments.

TI Soni further said that when the girl informed her family of the harassment, Ansh and his accomplices allegedly turned violent, engaging in a physical altercation with her relatives.

On Wednesday, the victim filed a formal complaint, disclosing that the group had targeted her in the past. While she had previously ignored the misconduct, the severity of this latest encounter compelled her to seek police intervention.

TI Soni added that police have taken one of the accused into custody for the interrogations, while a search operation remains active to apprehend the three remaining suspects.