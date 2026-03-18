Bhopal News: '4 Bombs Planted On Your Premises', Weights And Measures Department Gets Another Mail

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Panic gripped the Weights and Measure Department in MP Nagar for the second time after it received another threat email on Tuesday claiming that four RDX bombs had been planted on the premises using a drone.

The email warned that the bombs would explode at 2pm, causing fear and tension among staff and officials.

An email threatening to release cyanide gas cylinders was received by the same department on Monday. The sender had threatened to blow up the premises using 16 cyanide gas cylinders.

After being alerted by officials, MP Nagar Police reached the premises with a bomb disposal squad and launched a search operation after evacuating employees from the building.

Teams searched the entire premises thoroughly. However, despite an extensive search operation, no explosives or suspicious material was found, and the threat again turned out to be a hoax.

MP Nagar police station incharge Jaihind Sharma said the premises were searched extensively by multiple teams as a precautionary measure, but nothing suspicious was discovered. He said such emails seem to be attempts to create unnecessary panic.