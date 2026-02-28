Bhopal News: 36-Year-Old Women Sacked AIIMS Worker Kills HerSelf | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 36-year-old outsourced sanitation worker at All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bhopal, committed by hanging at his house under Hanumanganj police station limits late Friday night.

Family members alleged that he was distressed after losing his job. No suicide note was found. Further investigation is underway, police said.

According to police, Jitendra Kir, a resident of Phuta Maqbara area, worked as an outsourced sanitation worker at AIIMS Bhopal but lost his job nearly two months ago. Family members said he was under severe mental stress since then.

On Friday night, Jitendra returned home after consuming alcohol and went to sleep in his room. Early Saturday morning, family members found him hanging from the ceiling using a noose made from a saree.

The body was sent for post-mortem and later handed over to the family on Saturday afternoon. Jitendra’s brother alleged that he was mentally harassed by a supervisor due to personal rivalry, repeatedly pointing out faults in his work and conspiring to have him removed from his job.

He claimed that following the termination, Jitendra suffered from depression and became an alcohol addict, which affected his family life.