Bhopal News: 35-Year-Old Trader Stabbed 8 Times, Dies; Kin Block Road | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 35-year-old trader Vijay Mewada was brutally stabbed to death by a group of miscreants under Ashoka Garden police station limits at about 1 am on Monday following a minor altercation.

A case has been registered against key accused Asif Bom and his aides under Section 103 and other sections of BNS. The body was handed over to the family after post-mortem.

According to reports, the incident took place Vijay, a resident of Subhash Nagar, was returning from Kolar after closing his tea shop. He had gone to Pragati Nagar to drop his workers. Here they encountered local criminal Asif aka Bom and his aides Imran, Farman and Kalu.

Asif and others who were reportedly known to Vijay’s workers asked them to accompany them for a liquor party. The workers refused as they had to go for work early in the morning. This led to an altercation and the miscreants started abusing them.

Vijay then intervened and asked them not to use foul language. However, the miscreants then scuffled with Vijay and became violent. The prime accused Asif, whipped out a knife and stabbed Vijay at least eight times in the chest and abdomen. The assailants then fled. Workers and locals rushed Vijay to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.

Meanwhile, the murder triggered protest by Vijay’s kin and locals. They blocked the road in Subhash Nagar area demanding immediate arrest of the accused. They along with members of Hindu organisations also staged a protest outside Ashoka Garden police station demanding strict action. Kin of the deceased also created a ruckus at the mortuary.

Heavy police force was deployed at the police station and the mortuary to control the situation.

ACP Umesh Tiwari said police teams arrested two of the accused Imran and Farman and efforts were underway to trace Asif Bom. Locals informed that Vijay used to run tea shop and food kiosks in Kolar and other areas and is survived by his wife and two minor daughters.

Reward declared on Asif with long criminal history

A reward of Rs 30,000 has been announced on the arrest of Asif who has 25 criminal cases registered against him at Ashoka Garden and other police stations for assault, robbery, attempt to murder, theft and extortion. Asif, a relative of criminal Shareef Bachha, has been jailed twice in the past.