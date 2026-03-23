Bhopal News: 35-Year-Old Stabbed In Chest Over Monetary Dispute, Critical |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 35-year-old man was stabbed in the chest following a dispute over borrowed money under Ashoka Garden police station limits on Sunday night. The victim is undergoing treatment in a hospital and his condition is reported to be critical.

According to reports, Sharad Ahirwar, a resident of Sagar, lives in the Semra area with his family and works in a private job. Accused Vikas, who also hails from Sagar district, is known to Ahirwar.

Police said Ahirwar had borrowed around Rs30,000 from Vikas some time ago but did not repay it, leading to tension between the two. On Sunday, Vikas came to Bhopal and visited Ahirwar at his residence seeking repayment. An argument ensued and during the altercation, Vikas allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed Ahirwar in the chest. Hearing the commotion, Ahirwar’s wife Aarti Ahirwar and others rushed to the spot, after which the suspect fled the scene.

Ahirwar was immediately taken to a hospital for treatment. Based on a complaint filed by his wife, police have registered a case against Vikas and launched a search operation to apprehend him.