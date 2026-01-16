 Bhopal News: 35-Year-Old Man Attacked With Sword While Returning From Court Hearing
A 35-year-old man, Ranveer Singh Parmar, was critically injured after being attacked with swords by four youths in Bhopal’s Kamla Nagar area. The incident occurred while he was returning home from court. Police said the attack followed an old dispute. A case of attempt to murder has been registered.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, January 16, 2026, 09:59 AM IST
Bhopal News: 35-Year-Old Man Attacked With Sword While Returning From Court Hearing

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 35-year-old man was critically injured after being attacked with swords by four youths in the Kamla Nagar area on Wednesday evening. The victim was returning home after attending a court hearing when the incident occurred.

According to reports, the injured has been identified as Ranveer Singh Parmar, a resident of Rajiv Nagar under Kamla Nagar police station limits, who works for a private firm. On Wednesday afternoon, he had gone to court in connection with a case and was on his way back home.

While nearing home, he was confronted by four youths identified as Sandeep, Kapoor, Simless and Sabasingh. The accused allegedly started abusing him over an old dispute. When Ranveer objected, the attackers assaulted him with swords, causing serious injuries to his abdomen and fingers.

After the attack, the four accused fled the spot. Ranveer was rushed to hospital in a critical condition. Following information from the hospital, police registered a case of attempted murder based on the victim’s statement.

