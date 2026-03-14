Bhopal News: 33-Year-Old Divorced Woman Raped On Marriage Pretext | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 33-year-old divorced woman was allegedly raped by her live-in partner on the pretext of marriage. The victim alleged that the suspect, whom she met on social media, sexually exploited her for more than 10 months and has now abandoned her. Misrod police have registered a case based on her complaint.

According to reports, the woman got divorced from her husband around four years ago and was working at a private company. She came in contact with Golu Yadav through a social media platform.

Later, they learnt that they were distant relatives. Yadav proposed marriage to her and the duo started living together in a rented flat in the Misrod area.

The victim alleged that during the 10 months they lived together, Yadav repeatedly had physical relations with her on the pretext of marriage. However, about a month ago, his behaviour suddenly changed.

He allegedly refused to marry her and fled from Bhopal. He also cut off all communication with the victim. Following this, the woman approached the police station and lodged a complaint. Police officials said efforts were underway to trace and arrest Yadav.