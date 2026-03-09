Bhopal News: 31-Year-Old Salon Operator Hangs Himself At Shop | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 31-year-old salon operator allegedly died by suicide after hanging himself inside his shop under Gautam Nagar police station limits. His body was found hanging inside the shop on Monday morning.

According to police, Sonu Sen, a resident of Shiv Nagar, ran a hair-cutting salon in the area.

On Monday morning, Sonu’s brother Keshav received a call from the building owner saying the lights of the salon were on while the shutter was partially closed. When he reached the spot, he found Sonu’s body hanging inside the shop.

Police reached the spot and conducted a preliminary investigation but did not find any suicide note. The body was sent for post-mortem. Police officials said the reasons behind the step were yet to be ascertained. Statements of family members are being recorded, they added.

Two die in head-on bike collision

Two persons were killed in a head-on collision between two motorcycles under Shahpura police station limits late on Sunday night. Police have registered a case and sent the bodies for post-mortem examination.

According to police, Narendra Singh Rajput, 41, a resident of Ishwar Nagar, worked in a private job. On Sunday night around 10.30 pm, he was returning home on his motorcycle.

On Danapani Road, his motorcycle collided head-on with another motorcycle coming from the opposite direction. The other motorcycle was being ridden by Sunil Siote, 43, a resident of the Shahpura area.

Both riders sustained serious injuries as the vehicles were reportedly moving at high speed. Shahpura police reached the spot and rushed the injured men to a nearby hospital where they died during treatment late at night. Their families were informed by police.

Police officials said CCTV footage from the area is being examined to ascertain the exact cause of the collision.