 Bhopal News: 3 Cops Face Action During Late Night Surprise Inspection; Two Suspended For Being Absent On Duty, Another Fined For Watching Reels
The cops found absent from duty have been suspended while the one using phone has been fined with Rs 500. Police commissioner conducted a surprise late night inspection on Friday at Roshanpura nodal point where sub inspector Shashi Chaubey and head constable Ravindra Singh posted at TT Nagar police station were found missing from their assigned duty point.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, December 06, 2025, 10:51 PM IST
article-image
MP News: 3 Cops Face Action During Late Night Surprise Inspection; Two Suspended For Being Absent On Duty, Another Fined For Watching Reels | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two cops were found absent from their night duty point and another was found watching reels on his mobile phone during a surprise late-night inspection by police commissioner Harinarayanachari Mishra.

The cops found absent from duty have been suspended while the one using phone has been fined with Rs 500.

Police commissioner conducted a surprise late night inspection on Friday at Roshanpura nodal point where sub inspector Shashi Chaubey and head constable Ravindra Singh posted at TT Nagar police station were found missing from their assigned duty point.

Considering their absence as a serious act of indiscipline, both were immediately suspended with immediate effect.

During the same inspection, assistant sub-inspector Rajkumar Dubey of TT Nagar police station was found watching reels on his mobile phone while on duty. Taking instant cognisance of the matter, the police commissioner imposed a fine of Rs 500 on him and issued a strict warning on the spot.

Police commissioner said in the departmental order, it had been clearly stated that unnecessary use of mobile phones during duty would be treated as serious negligence and strict action would be taken against such personnel.

