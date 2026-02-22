Bhopal News: 28 Trainee Cops Complete Marathon At Rewa Police Training Centre | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Twenty-eight trainee constables completed the full marathon of 42 kilometers held at the Rewa police training centre on Sunday in set time, said officials.

Eight of them completed the run in record time.

For the first time, the trainee constables participated in the full marathon in the history of police training.

ADG (training) Raja Babu Singh informed that the marathon was organized by the SP Surendra Jain Police Training School, Rewa for the 93rd batch of Constable Basic Training Session 2025-26.

As many as 410 constables participated in the run and 28 completed the race on time.

Among them, eight completed the race in record time. Pappu of Khandwa district secured first place, followed by Mahendra of GRP Indore, Santosh Kumar of Mandla, Shivkumar of Harda, Pawan Kushmaria of Ujjain, Govind Jadhav of Indore, Ramkaran of Jabalpur, and Kailash Jamre of Katni district.

He said that the information had been shared with the DGP and he had announced cash rewards for all eight trainee runners. He also added that the cops had been trained for just 7 months and they had performed well in the event.