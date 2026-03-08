Bhopal News: 28 Bison Let Loose In Bandhavgarh Jungle | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): About 28 bison were released into the open forest of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve on Sunday. They were released into the wild under the population management strategy for herbivores as part of gaur (bison) reintroduction plan.

However, their movement and activities are being monitored by a joint team of forest officials and wildlife experts.

Sources in Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve said 27 bison were brought from Satpura Tiger Reserve between January 23 and January 26. After their arrival, they were kept inside a special enclosure developed over 20 hectares in Kallawah forest circle.

Their behavioural patterns were closely studied by a joint team of Wildlife Institute of India and Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve management. The study continued for one-and-a-half months. Their activities were monitored through camera traps and other equipment installed near water sources and across the enclosure area.

Separate day and night teams were formed to study the bison movement, health and behaviour. Veterinarians periodically entered the enclosure to check their health and make recommendations.

During this period, one female bison gave birth to an offspring. Based on the observations, Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve management and WII declared them fit to be released into the wild.

Following the recommendations in the report, the gate of the enclosure was opened to allow the animals to move into the forest on their own. One by one, the bison stepped out of the enclosure and entered the open forest. Even after their release, the joint team of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve and WII will continue to monitor their movement and behaviour.

Decades ago bison were found in Bandhavgarh but they disappeared due to habitat loss. Efforts were later made to reintroduce the species. The first batch of bison was brought from Kanha Tiger Reserve in 2011 and 2012.