 Bhopal News: 27 Quintals Of Suspected Adulterated Mawa Seized Ahead Of Holi
Ahead of Holi, Bhopal food safety officials seized 27 quintals of suspected adulterated mawa worth around ₹6 lakh near Khajuri Road toll plaza, along with 45 kg of paneer. Five samples of each were sent for testing. Over the past month, 234 food samples from sweets, namkeen, maida, besan, and oil were inspected citywide. Strict action will follow against violators.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, February 28, 2026, 09:04 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of Holi, the Department of Food Safety Administration seized approximately 27 quintals of mawa worth nearly Rs 6 lakh from a vehicle near the Khajuri Road toll plaza.

The action was carried out on Friday following directives from Collector Kaushlendra Vikram Singh to ensure the availability of pure and quality dairy products during the festive season. Officials also confiscated 45kg of paneer on suspicion of adulteration.

Five samples each of the seized mawa and paneer were collected and sent to the State Food Testing Laboratory for examination. Further action will be taken based on the laboratory reports, officials said.

Officials said that over the past month, joint teams of the department conducted inspections across the city, collecting 234 samples of food items, including sweets, namkeen, paneer, edible oil, maida and besan, from various shops.

Collector Singh said that strict action will follow against those found violating food safety norms.

