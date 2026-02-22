Bhopal News: 27 Lakh Mobile Numbers Disconnected With Suspected Cybercrime Links | AI Generated

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Department of Telecommunications has disconnected about 27 lakh mobile numbers suspected to be linked to cybercrimes, officials said.

The Department re-verified 46 lakh mobile numbers and suspended 27 lakh of them. The Madhya Pradesh Circle of the Department has temporarily suspended numbers issued in the state that were found suspicious.

These mobile numbers were allegedly used for cybercrimes such as cyber fraud, digital arrests, WhatsApp spam calls, and phishing. This marks the largest action by DoT in the state to date.

The Compliance Department of DoT, Bhopal, took this action based on AI-based models, telecom data analysis, and information reported by citizens on the Sanchar Saathi portal. Suspicious numbers included those from all mobile companies.

46L SIMs examined, 27L found fake

Investigations revealed that many SIMs were obtained using fake identities and addresses. All mobile connections issued on false documents have been temporarily suspended. According to DoT rules, no more than 9 SIM cards can be issued on a single identity card. Cyber fraudsters had obtained more than 9 SIMs per card, prompting action. The Department also identified SIM cards linked to other suspicious activities.

DOT advisory

DoT has issued an advisory for all mobile users in MP to report suspicious numbers using the Chakshu tool on their phones.

Official response

Jay Wadhwani, Director (Compliance), Telecom Circle, MP, said: Be sure to use the Sanchar Saathi portal. If you receive any suspicious or fraudulent call, report it through the Chakshu tool on the portal.

The Chakshu feature on the Sanchar Saathi portal is designed to identify suspicious calls and provide immediate information to the Department.

Mobile users can report fraudulent calls, SMS, WhatsApp messages, and suspicious links related to cybercrime. Upon reporting, the Department of Telecommunications takes immediate action, said Wadhwani.