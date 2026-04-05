Bhopal News: 25-Day Wait Hits 5kg LPG Users Hard, Lower-Capacity Units Run Out Faster | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Urban consumers using 5kg LPG cylinders face hardship as they wait 25 days for a refill, with the lock-in period remaining the same as that for 14.5kg cylinders despite the smaller capacity. Consumers report that the lower-capacity cylinders deplete more quickly, making the wait for refills a challenge.

The unchanged lock-in period has emerged as a major issue following the decision to distribute 5kg LPG cylinders in place of 14.5kg cylinders to new consumers.

While the move is expected to expand access, families with more members are likely to struggle as the smaller cylinders get exhausted quickly, leaving them in the lurch before the next refill becomes available.

They argue that while a 25-day lock-in period may be suitable for 14.5kg cylinders, applying the same rule to 5kg cylinders will worsen their problems. Consumers will still have to wait 25 days for booking even smaller cylinders.

Rajiv Dhankar, a Shakti Nagar consumer, said, If oil companies have decided to distribute 5kg LPG cylinders instead of 14.5kg cylinders with the same lock-in period, it will be more problematic for consumers.

Bharat Lal, a Saket Nagar consumer, said, Oil companies should issue a revised lock-in period to remove confusion. If the lock-in period is not changed, it will not address the problem.

According to Indian Oil Corporation officials, a final decision on the lock-in period for 5kg LPG cylinder distribution is yet to be taken. However, with the introduction of 5kg cylinders, oil marketing companies expect to cater to three times more consumers.

District Food and Civil Supplies Officer Chandra Bhan Jadon told Free Press, We hope the final SOP will clarify the 25-day lock-in period, which was meant for 14.5kg cylinders. As 5kg cylinders are being introduced to meet the needs of three times more consumers, the lock-in period should also be revised.

With the introduction of 5kg cylinders, oil marketing companies expect to cater to three times more consumers.