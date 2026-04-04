Bhopal News: Bhoj Wetland Row; Selective Survey Sparks Bias Charge | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradsh): Acting on the directives of district administration, Bhopal Municipal Corporation has begun removing encroachments near Bhoj Wetland but allegations of a selective survey have surfaced amid the ongoing eviction drive near Bhadbhada Square, as around four hotel properties were allegedly not surveyed.

At least 15 families, dependent on nine shops, are facing eviction as officials claim that commercial activities in the area are unauthorised and fall within the Full Tank Level (FTL) of Upper Lake. Bhopal Municipal Corporation’s anti-encroachment squad is likely to carry out action on Monday.

Contradictions over demarcation and tax collection

Locals claim that in two earlier demarcation exercises, their houses and shops were declared outside the FTL zone. However, the administration is now disregarding those findings. They further point out that BMC has been collecting taxes from them for years including Rs 60,000 in annual commercial tax from a single shop last year.

Sealing of shop and recovery notice

In a recent development, a shop at Bhadbhada Square was sealed and its owner was issued a recovery notice of Rs 2 lakh. The notice warned of property attachment if dues are not cleared by given date.

Residents begin demolition

Facing imminent action, some residents have started dismantling their shops voluntarily. They allege that municipal teams had earlier confiscated goods, which were later returned following intervention by Congress leader PC Sharma.

Waqf land dispute

The land, measuring 1.44 acres and reportedly belonging to Waqf Board includes 75 decimal marked as residential. Residents, many of whom claim to have lived there for over 80 years, say they are being evicted without rehabilitation. A mosque and a cemetery recorded under Khasra numbers 130/131 are located nearby.

Official denial

ADM Ankur Meshram denied allegations of a selective survey and said some of the front portions of Taj, Ranjeet and Sayaji hotels' properties were marked in red. Meshram added that all cases would be heard from April 5 to 20, when objections and clarifications would be evaluated followed by an eviction drive.