Bhopal News: ₹25 Crore Approved For All-Weather Arena At Equestrian Academy

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The government has approved an additional Rs 5.56 crore for the development of a multipurpose arena and new stables at the MP Equestrian Academy in Bhopal. This adds to the Rs 19.76 crore sanctioned earlier, taking the total cost of the project to Rs 25.32 crore.

The indoor arena, designed for year-round training, will provide a sheltered environment for riders and horses, regardless of weather. The revamped stables will feature wooden cladding to protect horses and improve overall infrastructure. The academy currently has more than 90 stalls with specialised facilities for dressage, show jumping and a 2.5 km cross-country course, the first civilian one in country.

The approval was granted recently by the Standing Committee for Finance of Sports and Youth Welfare Department. Moreover, Rs 13.71 crore has been approved for constructing a synthetic hockey astroturf in Mandideep, Raisen district, which will be ready in around 18 months. Rs 5.10 crore has been sanctioned for a football ground, boundary wall, changing rooms, officials rooms, and pavilion at the Khelo India Small Football Centre in Vicharpura, Shahdol district.

Further approvals include Rs 6.95 crore each for construction of indoor and outdoor stadiums in Khilchipur, Rajgarh district, a sports complex in Neemuch district headquarters, and a sports complex in Batiagarh, Damoh district. Rs 5.11 crore has been sanctioned for a multipurpose indoor hall and boundary wall in Narmadapuram district, while Rs 3.32 crore has been allocated for a badminton indoor hall and multipurpose hall in Rajendra Nagar Ward No. 37, Bhopal.