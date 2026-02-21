Bhopal News: 24-Year-Old Nurse Kills Herself Over Broken Relationship | AI-Generated

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 24-year-old nursing student committed suicide by hanging herself at her rented accommodation under Ayodhya Nagar police station on Friday night.

No suicide note was recovered from the room, but preliminary investigations indicate towards a broken love relationship as the cause of the extreme step, police said.

According to reports, the deceased identified as Uma Lodhi was a native of Sehore and lived in a rented accommodation at Vindhaynchal Colony. She was pursuing course from a private college. On Friday night, Uma hanged herself in her room.

Her body was spotted by other tenants who raised an alarm and called police. Her family members also reached Bhopal upon receiving information.

Family members said she had come to Bhopal to become a nurse. Relatives said that Uma was in a relationship with her brother-in-law’s brother. However, the man’s family reportedly arranged his marriage with another woman recently.

According to relatives, the man had called Uma on Thursday informing her about his upcoming marriage and asked whether she had any objection. Uma was reportedly under severe stress after the call and may had taken the extreme step in depression. Further investigation is underway, police said.