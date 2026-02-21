 Bhopal News: 24-Year-Old Nurse Kills Herself Over Broken Relationship
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: 24-Year-Old Nurse Kills Herself Over Broken Relationship

Bhopal News: 24-Year-Old Nurse Kills Herself Over Broken Relationship

Her body was spotted by other tenants who raised an alarm and called police. Her family members also reached Bhopal upon receiving information. Family members said she had come to Bhopal to become a nurse. Relatives said that Uma was in a relationship with her brother-in-law’s brother. However, the man’s family reportedly arranged his marriage with another woman recently.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, February 21, 2026, 08:15 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: 24-Year-Old Nurse Kills Herself Over Broken Relationship | AI-Generated

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 24-year-old nursing student committed suicide by hanging herself at her rented accommodation under Ayodhya Nagar police station on Friday night.

No suicide note was recovered from the room, but preliminary investigations indicate towards a broken love relationship as the cause of the extreme step, police said.

According to reports, the deceased identified as Uma Lodhi was a native of Sehore and lived in a rented accommodation at Vindhaynchal Colony. She was pursuing course from a private college. On Friday night, Uma hanged herself in her room.

Read Also
Bhopal News: 55-Year-Old RSS Functionary Dies In Accident, 1 Injured
article-image

Her body was spotted by other tenants who raised an alarm and called police. Her family members also reached Bhopal upon receiving information.

FPJ Shorts
Krishna Shringara Comes Alive: Odissi Performance Enchants Audience At Mumbai Museum's Cultural Evening
Krishna Shringara Comes Alive: Odissi Performance Enchants Audience At Mumbai Museum's Cultural Evening
Mumbai Coastal Road Project: Nepean Sea Road Access Link Stuck As PWD Clearance Remains Pending
Mumbai Coastal Road Project: Nepean Sea Road Access Link Stuck As PWD Clearance Remains Pending
Ranveer Singh Death Threat Case: Voice Note Matches Gangster Harry Boxer, Mumbai Crime Branch Registers FIR
Ranveer Singh Death Threat Case: Voice Note Matches Gangster Harry Boxer, Mumbai Crime Branch Registers FIR
Navi Mumbai Police Tops Emergency Response Rankings With Just 6-Minute Average Dial 112 Reach Time
Navi Mumbai Police Tops Emergency Response Rankings With Just 6-Minute Average Dial 112 Reach Time

Family members said she had come to Bhopal to become a nurse. Relatives said that Uma was in a relationship with her brother-in-law’s brother. However, the man’s family reportedly arranged his marriage with another woman recently.

According to relatives, the man had called Uma on Thursday informing her about his upcoming marriage and asked whether she had any objection. Uma was reportedly under severe stress after the call and may had taken the extreme step in depression. Further investigation is underway, police said.

Follow us on