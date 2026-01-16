Bhopal News: 22-Year-Old Pregnant Woman Hangs Self Over Dowry Harassment By In-Laws | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 22-year-old pregnant woman committed suicide by hanging herself allegedly over harassment by her in-laws for dowry.

The incident occurred in New Kabadkhana area under Hanumanganj police station limits on Thursday night. The deceased identified as Pooja Kaithariya was two months pregnant at the time of her death. No suicide note has been recovered. Investigations are underway in this connection, police said.

According to reports, hailing from Gwalior, Pooja was married to Saurabh two years ago. Saurabh works at a wine shop in Jahangirabad area. The couple already had a 14-month old child. On Thursday evening, Pooja’s brother-in-law reportedly found her hanging in her room. Police reached the spot and sent the body for autopsy.

On Friday, Pooja’s family alleged that she was facing harassment by her in-laws and husband over demand for dowry. Her mother claimed that before taking the extreme step, she reportedly made a distress call to her, stating that she was being harassed by her mother-in-law.

She allegedly said she had not eaten for two days, was being taunted for not bringing sufficient dowry and that no one was supporting her. Her final words were, “I am going,” after which the call got disconnected.