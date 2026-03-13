Bhopal News: 17-Year-OldTeen Dies Hours After Drinking Soda Water

Bhopal News: Teen Dies Hours After Drinking Soda Water | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 17-year-old teenager died under suspicious circumstances after falling seriously ill hours after consuming soda water in the Jahangirabad area of the city.

The incident occurred behind the Jinsi Police outpost, following information from the hospital, police registered a case of suspicious death on Thursday and conducted a post-mortem examination, said police on Friday.

According to police, the deceased, Abdul Rahman (17), lived with his family in the locality and worked in the private sector. On Monday evening, he reportedly consumed soda water.

Later that night, he began vomiting repeatedly, and his health continued to deteriorate. By Tuesday morning, his condition had worsened significantly, prompting family members to rush him to Hamidia Hospital for treatment.

Despite receiving medical care for two days, Rahman succumbed on Wednesday night. Family members informed police that the teenager had been suffering from tuberculosis (TB) and frequently complained of headaches.

However, they grew concerned when he started vomiting shortly after consuming the soda water. Police said the exact cause of death will be determined after the post-mortem report is received.