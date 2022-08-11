Bhopal: Newlywed accuses father-in-law of harassment, husband of unnatural sex

= | Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A-25-year old newlywed woman has filed a police complaint against his husband for subjecting her to unnatural sex. The woman also accused her father-in-law of harassment, said Gandhi Nagar police, on Wednesday. Even the womanís sister-in-law and mother-in-law were harassing her over dowry demands, said the complainant.

Police station in-charge Arun Mishra told Free Press the woman recently got married to a man , resident of Gandhi Nagar. The newlywed was allegedly harassed over dowry by the female members of the family, while her father-in-law harasses her. Her husband too did not come out in her support and rather subjected her to unnatural sex, said police.

The woman on Tuesday approached police and lodged an FIR. Police have booked the womanís in-laws and husband under Section 377, 354,498-A, 294,506 and 34 of IPC.

