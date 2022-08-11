e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: Newlywed accuses father-in-law of harassment, husband of unnatural sex

Duo, besides other in-laws booked for dowry harassment.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, August 11, 2022, 12:13 AM IST
article-image
= | Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A-25-year old newlywed woman has filed a police complaint against his husband for subjecting her to unnatural sex. The woman also accused her father-in-law of harassment, said Gandhi Nagar police, on Wednesday. Even the womanís sister-in-law and mother-in-law were harassing her over dowry demands, said the complainant.

Police station in-charge Arun Mishra told Free Press the woman recently got married to a man , resident of Gandhi Nagar. The newlywed was allegedly harassed over dowry by the female members of the family, while her father-in-law harasses her. Her husband too did not come out in her support and rather subjected her to unnatural sex, said police.

The woman on Tuesday approached police and lodged an FIR. Police have booked the womanís in-laws and husband under Section 377, 354,498-A, 294,506 and 34 of IPC.

Nitish Kumar takes oath as Bihar CM for 8th time, RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav sworn in as his deputy

No cap on domestic airfares from August 31: Centre

Sharad Pawar accuses BJP of finishing off regional allies, backs Nitish Kumar for snapping ties with...

Mumbai: Motorman's alertness averts major accident on Central Railway, here's how

Prophet remark row: SC transfers all FIRs against Nupur Sharma to Delhi Police

