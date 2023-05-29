 Bhopal: Newborn found dead in sewer
Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, May 29, 2023, 12:13 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A newborn baby boy was found dead in a sewer drainage located near Sai Baba complex in Habibganj on Sunday noon, the police said.

The police added that an FIR had been lodged against an unidentified person. Station house officer of Habibganj police station Manish Raj Singh Bhadoria told Free Press that a resident of Sai Baba Complex Gyarasilaal was passing from near a drainage located close to complex who noticed a newborn baby lying in it.

He took him to a nearby hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead. Gyarasilaal then informed the cops who took custody and sent it for post-mortem.

The police are sifting through footages of the CCTV camera installed in the area to know who dumped the body in the drainage, SHO Bhadoria said.

