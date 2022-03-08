Bhopal: New Market Traders' Association polls today

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The preparations for election of office bearers for New Market Traders Association are in final stage. At least 950 members will cast vote on Tuesday, said election officer Prakash Rathore on Monday.

The voting will take place on the premises of Hanuman temple in New Market. The committee has installed 10 CCTV cameras to ensure fair elections. Six booths will be made for members to cast votes, all covered from all four sides.

The supporters of the candidates will be seated at a distance of 100 metres from the booths. The voting will begin at 10 am and end at 5 pm. In all, 20 candidates are in fray. The voters will have 10 votes each for 10 positions in the executive body including that of president, vice-president, secretary, joint-secretary and treasurer.

The two-time president and candidate for the third time from Sanskar Panel, Satish Gangrade, said, Our election committee is working to make voting process as fair as possible. We have been campaigning for long and we have raised issues in shopkeepersí interest. I hope to win for third time.

Sanjay Valecha, the president candidate from Parivartan panel, said, We have seen two terms of Sanskar panel and so have the shopkeepers who will cast their votes. They know how they have been deprived of many things and how their core issues have not been addressed. We will win this time.

Both the panels have promised to solve the parking issues in the market and have said they wouldn't allow a single vehicle inside the market. They have also promised to get illegal encroachment removed.

The previous polls were held in April 2018.

