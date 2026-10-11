Bhopal New Market Fire Fallout BMC Clears Encroachments, Seizes Four Truckloads Of Goods | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two days after a major fire at New Market exposed difficulties in accessing the blaze site, Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) launched a major anti-encroachment drive on Saturday, October 10, clearing footpaths and market lanes and confiscating four truckloads of goods.

The operation began at 10.30 am with public announcements urging shopkeepers and street vendors to remove encroachments voluntarily. Two teams resumed action at 3.30 pm, removing stalls, counters, hanging displays and other materials kept outside shops.

Tarpaulins and plastic sheets installed above shops were also cut down and seized. The drive continued until 8.30 pm, leaving market lanes clear of encroachments.

Fire triggers safety checks

The action followed a massive fire at Balaji Chhole-Bhature on October 8, which engulfed five nearby shops and more than 12 street-vendor stalls, causing losses worth crores of rupees.

Encroachments and roadside stalls had hampered access for fire tenders, raising concerns about emergency preparedness in the crowded market.

During Saturday's drive, municipal officials also inspected fire-fighting equipment at two chhole-bhature shops and a namkeen shop, having the systems operated in their presence.

Officials expressed concern over nearby eateries and snack shops where cooking furnaces remain operational for extended hours.

Rs. 13,000 fine imposed

The corporation imposed fines totalling Rs 13,000 during the drive. Heera Namkeen was fined Rs 10,000 for operating a furnace and littering, while a Chowmein Fast Food stall was penalised Rs 2,000. The remaining Rs 1,000 was imposed on other defaulters.