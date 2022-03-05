Bhopal: New courses in Excellence College to comply with NEP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Seven new courses at UG and PG level will be introduced in the Institute for Excellence in Higher Education (IEHE). According to Dr Pragyesh Agrawal, Director IEHE, the new courses have been started to comply with National Education Policy 2019.

He also confirmed that the proposal for these new courses have been passed by the general committee and these courses will be started from the coming academic session, for which the preparations have been made and the infrastructure is ready.

Talking to Free Press, Dr Agrawal said that 40 seats each would be allotted for the new courses. At present, the institute has 18 departments with 150 teachers and more than 3000 students.

The new courses will be BPES, BBA, Food Technology and Clinical Nutrition and Dietetics at Undergraduate level whereas MA Hindi, Psychology and Sociology courses will be added at Postgraduate level.

Another Professor said that to make students industry-ready, 45 vocational courses are being conducted in the institute, along with this, a language lab is also set up with multiple language support. Introduction of foreign languages is under plan.

Dr Agrawal added that the Master of Business Economics (MBE) course was in the curriculum in the past but because it was not recognized in competitive exams, the institute has discontinued it. But now that it is recognised in competitive exams like PSC, the institute is planning to restart it.

