Bhopal: New admin block added to IEHE

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Minister of Higher Education Dr Mohan Yadav and MLA Huzur Rameshwar Sharma inaugurated a newly constructed administrative block in Institute for Excellence in Higher Education (IEHE) on Monday. Awards were presented to the students who excelled in education and co-curricular activities during their graduation or post graduation course. Prateeksha Pandey from BA psychology received the award. Along with her, other achievers were also felicitated.

Dr Pragyesh Agrawal, director, IEHE, told Free Press that the new block would be helpful for institute in terms of space and academic classes.

Dr Agrawal said that IEHE was ranked as grade A state level institute for three consecutive years as he listed the achievements. He added that 25 students from the institute were selected in UGC NAT, 2 students qualified UPSC and one student got national award in NSS.

MLA Rameshwar Sharma said, Government is committed to providing world class academic infrastructure and facilities. Skilled students will not be jobless and state is full of job opportunities. Sharma further promised to resume city bus service till IEHE.

Minister Yadav said, New National Education Policy will make students learn the glory of Indian History and will let them come closer to Indian culture, which was suppressed by British Education Policy of 1835. Subjects like Bhagwat Geeta and Ramayana should be included in optional subjects under National Education Policy 2019.

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 11:17 PM IST