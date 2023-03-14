Bhopal: Neighbour held for extorting money from minor girls

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A neighbour extorted money from minor girl and threatened her with dire consequences if she shared the incident with anyone. Gunga police arrested the accused on Tuesday.

According to police, Sachin Kumar, resident of village Bhainsakheri, is neighbour of the victim’s family. Two days back, the accused reached the house where elder and younger sisters were playing. He asked for Rs 10,000 from them. They refused to give the amount.

On this, the accused threatened the elder sister with dire consequences if she did not give the amount and also shared the incident with other family members. The frightened girls handed over the amount.

On Tuesday, when the family members checked the amount, they found that the money was missing. After sometime, girls narrated the ordeal to the parents. The matter was reported to the police and the police registered the case under Section 384 of IPC and arrested the accused.