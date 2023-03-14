Bhopal: BJP launches second phase of 'booth vistarak' campaign across MP

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) on Tuesday launched the second phase of 'booth vistarak' campaign across Madhya Pradesh in the run-up to state Assembly elections this year.

According to sources, all senior party leaders, including Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and cabinet ministers, will be participating in the programme across the state that will be held for next 10 days.

For this purpose, the state leadership has assigned as many as 22 tasks to over 12,000 'booth vistaraks', which includes meeting the 'panna pramukh' and reviewing their preparation at booth level.

Meanwhile, the party workers will reach out to the people to find out beneficiaries of state and Centre's schemes and urge them to support the BJP in the elections.

Further, the party has planned to form a WhatsApp group for each booth and voters of that particular booth will be added. It will also help them to remain connected with voters directly and send messages during the poll campaign.

According to state BJP president V.D. Sharma, during the campaign, the party will also nominate youth and women at various political posts.

"For the next 10 days, all party leaders and workers will be at the booths. There are over 64,000 booths in the state and the party cadre will reach to them with a vision to win 2023 Assembly polls," Sharma said.