Bhopal: NEET-UG Candidate Knocks HC’s Door, Seeks High-Level Probe

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A NEET-UG candidate approached Madhya Pradesh high Court, principal bench at Jabalpur seeking a high-level inquiry into the alleged discrepancies in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET (UG) 2024 for medical courses after 67 candidates achieved a perfect score (720/720).

The petitioner Amishi Verma, who appeared in NEET (UG) also pleaded with the court to call all the examination records for thorough checking. The petitioner appeared for medical entrance exam on May 5, 2024 at St. Aloysius Senior Secondary School Katangi Bypass, Jabalpur (MP). He scored 615 marks out of 720 with a total percentile of 97.21.

Amidst the issues and controversies relating to the conduct and the declaration of the results of the NEET, advocate Aditya Sanghi, who appeared on behalf of petitioner (candidate), said, “ As per the result declared on June 4, 2024, in all 67 students have scored full marks and 2 have got 718 and 719 marks.” Besides, the important point is that 8 of the students have the roll number 500 which means they were from one center only, not only their roll number is 500 but even the names are the same so this cannot be the coincidence but it speaks volume about the corruption, nepotism and favoritism in NEET 2024, said the advocate.

Only from single center, 8 students have the same roll number and they are those students who have scored perfect marks i.e. 720 out of 720, while two from the same center have achieve 718, 719 marks, said Sanghi, adding that surprisingly the cut off marks of the best colleges of India like AIIMS is 717 marks. This means that all ‘talented students’ came from one center and from one coaching institute of India, the advocate said.

The total marks are 720 if a student makes right answers of every question asked and minus 4 marks for every wrong answer which means either a student can score 720 or he/she can score 716 under any stretch of imagination or under any formula of mathematics a student cannot score in between 716 and 720 but to give benefit to students of one particular center, who are from one coaching institute the entire game of awarding 717, 718 and 719 marks were given to such students who are having identical roll number and it's coincident that their names are also same, Sanghi further added.