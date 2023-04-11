 Bhopal: Need to connect every poor woman with Self Help Group, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Need to connect every poor woman with Self Help Group, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal: Need to connect every poor woman with Self Help Group, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

The chief minister was addressing the programme of cluster centre of Self Help Groups organised on birth anniversary of social reformer Mahatma Jyotiba Phule on CM House premises on Tuesday.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, April 11, 2023, 09:05 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal: Members of women SHGs felicitate CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan at CM House on Tuesday | FP Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that women of Self Help Groups need to pay only two per cent on interest on loan and remaining amount will be paid by the state government. About 51 lakh women are connected with Self Help Groups. “There is need to connect every poor woman to SHG,” he added.

The chief minister was addressing the programme of cluster centre of Self Help Groups organised on birth anniversary of social reformer Mahatma Jyotiba Phule on CM House premises on Tuesday.

Talking about women empowerment, he said 17,000 women under Livelihood Mission have won elections. Even one woman has become District Panchayat president in Sheopur. Many women have become sarpanchs and Zila Panchayat members. He also spoke on Ladli Laxmi Scheme and other welfare schemes meant for women.

Read Also
WATCH: Kailash Vijayvargiya busts rumours on change in BJP's CM face in MP, confirms party will...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Need to connect every poor woman with Self Help Group, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal: Need to connect every poor woman with Self Help Group, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal: Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited to invest Rs 50,000 crore in Bina Refinery

Bhopal: Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited to invest Rs 50,000 crore in Bina Refinery

Bhopal: Mock drill continues, but patient party pull stretcher themselves

Bhopal: Mock drill continues, but patient party pull stretcher themselves

Bhopal: Truck crushes vegetable vendor to death

Bhopal: Truck crushes vegetable vendor to death

Bhopal: Group A national shooting trials to begin in city on April 12

Bhopal: Group A national shooting trials to begin in city on April 12