Bhopal: Need to connect every poor woman with Self Help Group, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal: Members of women SHGs felicitate CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan at CM House on Tuesday | FP Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that women of Self Help Groups need to pay only two per cent on interest on loan and remaining amount will be paid by the state government. About 51 lakh women are connected with Self Help Groups. “There is need to connect every poor woman to SHG,” he added.

The chief minister was addressing the programme of cluster centre of Self Help Groups organised on birth anniversary of social reformer Mahatma Jyotiba Phule on CM House premises on Tuesday.

Talking about women empowerment, he said 17,000 women under Livelihood Mission have won elections. Even one woman has become District Panchayat president in Sheopur. Many women have become sarpanchs and Zila Panchayat members. He also spoke on Ladli Laxmi Scheme and other welfare schemes meant for women.