Bhopal: Nearly 4000 professors trained to prepare E-Content

Representative image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The department of higher education (DHE) is preparing E-Content for various subjects meant for different classes. E-Content will be of great use for the students as they can access quality E-content at any time and from anywhere. The initiative will immensely benefit the students of remote areas .

An officer of the DHE said that around 4000 professors have been trained to develop E-content. They have even been guided by international experts. Dr Nisha Singh, Senior Research Manager, Mancosa, Durban (South Africa), who expertise in the E- Learning field shared the cohort model of South Africa with the professors here.

The E-Contents would be of 20 minutes as the lengthy content might make the presentation stale. Hence professors have been trained how to develop a high quality 20 minutes E-content. Under the E-Content concept, students can access video, E-Text, and questionnaires for evaluation. The E-Content would help students in learning more and acquiring quality knowledge of subjects concerned.

Already E-Content of first and second year has been prepared and now work is underway to prepare the E content of forty identified subjects and it will be uploaded on the Learning Management System.

