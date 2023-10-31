 Bhopal: NCCF Sells Onion @ Rs 25/kg Through Mobile Vans in Madhya Pradesh
Bhopal: NCCF Sells Onion @ Rs 25/kg Through Mobile Vans in Madhya Pradesh

Onions from buffer stock are also being made available to retail consumers.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, October 31, 2023, 08:54 PM IST
Onions sold through vans | FP Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India Limited (NCCF), which works under the ministry of consumer of the central government, has started selling onions at a rate of Rs 25 per kilogram in Madhya Pradesh. The price of onions continued to remain high in the open market, with the average retail price holding steady at Rs 80 per kg.

It has started selling in Bhopal as well as in Indore and soon it will expand in other cities of the state to control the price of onion. Mobile vans of NCCF were at BHEL Dussehra Maidan, Panchwati, Roshanpura in the state capital.

Apart from releasing in major markets, onions from the buffer stock are also being made available to retail consumers at a subsidised rate of Rs 25 per kg through retail outlets and mobile vans of NCCF.

Aparna Singh, branch manager NCCF (MP), informed Free Press, “We have started selling onion at Rs 25 per kilogram in Bhopal as well as Indore through mobile vans. All over the state we will cover the price. We will soon be sending stock of onions to other states. NCCF works under the ministry of consumers of the Central Government. We are keeping a close vigil on the price of onions.”

