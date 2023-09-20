Maharashtra: Onion Traders in Nashik District Close 17 Market Yards, Demand Government Action

Onion Traders in Nashik District Close 17 Market Yards, Demand Government Action | Representative Image/ PTI

Mumbai: Seventeen market yards in Nashik district have shut down onion trade, raising various demands related to the purchase and sale of onions.

The onion traders have been demanding that the 5 lakh tonnes of onions procured by the Union government through NAFED and NCCF be sold at fair price shops. They are also requesting that both the central and state governments grant a 5% subsidy on all kinds of onion trade and a 50% subsidy on domestic onion transportation. Additionally, they are demanding that the governments purchase onions from the market yards daily at rates above Rs 2410 per quintal. The district collector had a meeting with onion traders on Monday, but no solution was reached during the meeting. Consequently, the traders went on strike on Wednesday, according to officials.

Partisan approach by Union govt: Deore

Khandu Deore, president of the Nashik District Traders' Association, submitted a memorandum to the district collector and district sub-registrar, accusing the Union government of having a partisan approach toward onion traders. The statement said that the Union government acted hastily due to the rise in tomato prices without concrete data on the onion stocks in warehouses.

The statement argued that based on estimates from the past five years, 30-35 lakh tonnes of onions are yet to be purchased. Since domestic demand is low, the export of onions should be promoted, and the 40% duty on exports needs to be canceled. The governments are tarnishing the image of traders to lower prices. Whenever prices rise, IT raids are conducted, and stock limits are imposed. This is a conspiracy against traders and must be stopped immediately, the statement said