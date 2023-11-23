Bhopal: NCCF Offers Flour At ₹27.5/kg | Canva

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The National Cooperative Consumer Federation of India (NCCF) has started selling 'Bharat Atta' in the state at a rate of Rs 27.50 per kg. Packed flour in the market costs about Rs 40 to 50 per kg.

In Bhopal, a retail counter was opened in MP Nagar, while flour is being sold through mobile vans at three locations on Thursday.

The service is likely to start in a day or two in other districts, including Indore, Jabalpur, Gwalior and Ujjain.

According to the NCCF, 10 kg of packed flour is given per person. This arrangement has been made under the Centre's Bharat Atta Scheme.

The flour price at mills, including the main market of the old city, ranges from Rs 32 to 35 per kg. At the same time, the price of branded packed flour ranges from Rs 40-50 per kg.

In view of the rise in the price of flour during the festive season due to the continuously increasing price of wheat, the government has decided to sell flour at a cheaper price.

Apart from this, flour distribution counters will soon be opened in Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Morena, Harda, Betul and Ujjain, where consumers will be given flour at subsidised prices.

The NCCF previously sold onions on October 30 at a rate of Rs 25 per kg in cities including Indore, Jabalpur and Ujjain.