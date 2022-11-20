Bhopal: NCC Cycle for Unity rally flagged off

Representative Image | FP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): To commemorate 75 years of NCC, Madhya Pradesh and Chattishgarh Directorate, NCC is organising a Cyclothon – Cycle for Unity Rally. A total of 75 NCC Senior Division Cadets in five teams of 15 cyclists each have started riding bicycles from different locations of Madhya Pradesh on Friday and are scheduled to reach Bhopal for NCC Day Celebrations at Shaurya Smarak on November 27.

The cyclists would cover a total of 1900 kilometres over 7 days before they arrive for the final lap in Bhopal. Enroute to Bhopal, the cyclists are joined by cadets from local institutions to encourage and cheer them up.

All along the route, the cadets would propagate the message of unity through display of placards, short speeches and so on.