Bhopal: NCC Cycle for Unity rally flagged off

The cyclists would cover a total of 1900 kilometres over 7 days before they arrive for the final lap in Bhopal

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, November 20, 2022, 12:05 AM IST
Representative Image | FP
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): To commemorate 75 years of NCC, Madhya Pradesh and Chattishgarh Directorate, NCC  is  organising a Cyclothon – Cycle for Unity Rally.   A total of 75 NCC Senior Division Cadets in five teams of 15 cyclists each have started riding bicycles  from different locations of Madhya Pradesh on Friday and  are scheduled to  reach Bhopal for NCC Day Celebrations at Shaurya Smarak on November 27.

The cyclists would cover a total of 1900 kilometres over 7 days before they arrive for the final lap in Bhopal. Enroute to Bhopal, the cyclists  are  joined by cadets from local institutions to encourage  and cheer them up. 

All along the route, the cadets would propagate the message of unity through display of placards, short speeches and so on.

