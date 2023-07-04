Bhopal: NC ST Chairman’s Resignation Kicks Up Row

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Tribal leader from Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh Harsh Chouhan has resigned from the post of chairman of the National ST Commission.

Chouhan sent his resignation to President on June 26, which was accepted. Chouhan contested an election from Dhar on a BJP ticket.

Since eight months are left for completion of his tenure as chairman of ST Commission, there were speculations over his resignation.

There were rumours that he would get some assignments in MP, but it came to light that he resigned on health grounds. There were also reports that there were some disputes with the Union Environment Ministry. Rajya Sabha member Jairam Ramesh alleged that Chouhan had to pay for locking horns with the Ministry of Environment over the issues related to forests and tribal people.

Chouhan wrote a letter to the Environment Ministry recommending suspension of the Forest Conservation Act-2022, but the ministry turned down his suggestion.