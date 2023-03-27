Bhopal: ‘Nazirnama’ portrays Nazir Akbarabadi’s philosophy

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A discussion session ‘Rangoshti’ and a play were organised at Shaheed Bhavan in the city on Monday under ‘Rangpur’. Sagar Guncha Natrang Cultural and Welfare Society and Manikarnika Cultural and Welfare Society Bhopal organised the event in collaboration with the Culture Department to mark World Theater Day.

The event began with a discussion session ‘Rangoshti’. Senior journalist Girija Shankar threw light on World Theater Day whereas director of Madhya Pradesh Urdu Akademi Nusrat Mehdi spoke on Urdu Drama. Theatre actor and director Niti Srivastava spoke on Women's participation in contemporary theatre.

Besides, a play ‘Nazirnama’ was staged, which was written and directed by Bishna Chauhan. The play was based on the life, philosophy and works of the poet Nazir Akbarabadi and aimed to highlight values such as humanity, unity, harmony, and love for all human beings. The play also emphasised the need to go beyond mutual enmity and remove caste distinctions, promoting ideas that should be accepted directly. The music for the play was composed by Shruti Dharmesh, while the lights were designed by Dhannu Lala Sinha and the choreography was by Suraj K Sharma.

World Theatre Day: ‘Adi Vikramaditya’ depicts saga of Betal Pachisi

A play ‘Adi Vikramaditya’ depicting the saga of Singhasan Battisi and Betal Pachisi, was staged at Bharat Bhavan in the city on Monday.

Scripted by Dinesh Nair, directed by Teekam Joshi, the play was presented by students of Madhya Pradesh School of Drama of batch 2022-23 to mark the World Theatre Day.The play is part of the classroom presentation and is a compilation of stories from Singhasan Battisi and Betal Pachisi, with four of the thirty-two dolls narrating the story. The director has used a number of devices to portray the story effectively. The narrative begins with the manifestation of the throne by King Bhoj, taking the audience to the mysterious world of King Vikramaditya and the Betals. In the end, the throne is put back in place as the void created by Vikramaditya's death can never be filled by the powerful King Bhoj.