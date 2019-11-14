Bhopal: Navodaya students learn about heritage at IGRMS

BHOPAL: Students of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya from Chhattisgarh, Odissa, Madhya Pradesh paid a visit to Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya (IGRMS), here on Thursday. The visit was organsied to mark Children’s Day.

The students visited all open air exhibition and Veethi Sankul indoor exhibition building of the museum. They were guided through the visit by Ashok Kumar Sharma (Asst. Keeper, IGRMS) and other staff.

Sharma said students very curiously watched the objects kept in the museum. "The aim of this visit is to make children aware of their heritage. The importance of education in our life is as much as our history and culture. The correct method of acquiring knowledge is experimentation, and as children begin to experiment and communicate with the world around them, they begin to learn faster and better," he said.