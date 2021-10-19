Bhopal: Naval Tata, Namdhari XI, Mumbai School, Ghumanhera, Sai win hockey matches on day 2

BHOPAL: Naval Tata Hockey Academy Jamshedpur, Namdhari XI, Mumbai School Sports Association, Ghumanhera Riser Academy, Sai Academy Kolkata won their respective league matches on Tuesday.

It was the second day of 10-day 1st Junior Boys Academy National Hockey Championship 2021, which has been organised by Hockey India and Sports and Youth Welfare Department at Major Dhyan Chand Hockey Stadium in the city.

In the first match on Tuesday, Naval Tata Hockey Academy Jamshedpur defeated Berar Hockey Academy Amravati by 15-0. Naval Tata kept up the pressure from the very first quarter. It scored 5 goals in the first quarter, 4 in second and 3 each in third and fourth quarter.

Naval Tata's Sam Munda scored 4 goals including a hat-trick while Atish Dodrai scored 5 goals for the team. In the second match, Namdhari XI defeated Bhai Behlo Hockey Academy Bhagta by 20-0.

The Namdhari team scored 6 goals each in the first, third and fourth quarters. It scored two goals in second quarter. Captain Rajinder Singh scored 7 goals for the team. At the same time, Maninder Singh scored 6 goals including a hat-trick.

In the third match, Mumbai School of Sports Association defeated Dhyanchand Hockey Academy by 4-2. The Mumbai team scored in the first quarter and Dhyanchand Academy scored in the second quarter. In the third quarter, both the teams scored 1-1. In the fourth quarter, Mumbai scored 2 goals to win the match by 4-2.

In the fourth match, Ghumanhera Risers Academy defeated Mata Sahit Kaur Hockey Academy, Jarkhar, Ludhiana, by 8-0. The team scored 2-2 goals in the first and second quarters, 1 in the third and 3 goals in the fourth quarter. Pankaj from Ghumanhera team scored 3 while P Tarun Kumar scored 2 goals.

In the fifth match, Sai Academy Kolkata defeated Citizen Hockey XI 8-0 in a one-sided match. Sai scored 2 goals in first quarter, 5 in second and 1 in fourth quarter. Suresh Mahto and Angad Bir Singh scored 2 goals each for the team.

The final match of the day was a draw between HIM Academy and Markandeshwar Hockey Academy. HIM Academy scored 1-1 in the second and third quarters. Markandeshwar Academy scored two goals in fourth quarter to draw the match 2-2.

Today’s fixtures:

1. Hubli Hockey Academy vs Salute Hockey Academy: 6.45 am

2. Malwa Hockey Academy vs Republican Sports Club: 8.30 am

3. Jai Bharat Hockey Academy vs SGPC Hockey Academy:10.15 am

4. Maharaja Ranjit Singh Hockey Academy vs Tirumalvan Hockey Academy: 12 noon

5. Lakshmi Ammal Sports Academy vs Tamil Nadu Hockey Academy:1.45 pm

6. MP Hockey Academy vs Vadipatti Raja Hockey Academy: 3.30 pm

