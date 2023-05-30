Bhopal: National Tiger Conservation Authority meet held

Even if 50% cheetahs survive, then too Cheetah Project would be a considered a success. As per global studies, cheetah cubs’ fatality rate stands at 90 per cent

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A comprehensive discussion on tiger conservation practices took place at the meeting of National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) held at Indian Institute of Forest Management here on Monday. The figures of tiger census also came up for discussion. Stress was laid on innovation in the field of drugs and use of advanced technology.

Giving the information about meeting to a section of Press, Director General, Forest, CP Goyal said that emphasis was given on innovation. At present, radio collars and tranquilisation drugs are imported. India is a country ahead in science and industry and such capacities should be developed within country.

When Goyal’s attention was drawn towards six deaths of cheetahs including three cubs at Kuno National Park, he said even if 50% cheetahs survive, then too Cheetah Project would be a considered a success. As per global studies, cheetah cubs’ fatality rate stands at 90 per cent.

Responding to a query on tiger conservation, he said that poaching was a matter of concern but organised poaching had become almost extinct in the country. There is no listed organised poaching gang in documents. Sometime, incidents of poisoning and electrocution of tigers come to light but they are not a major concern, he said.

To another query, he said that a steering committee had been formed for Cheetah Project. On developing an alternative site for cheetahs, he said that Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary was being developed.

After Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary, attention will be paid on developing Nauradehi Sanctuary in Sagar district to shift cheetahs. On death of female Cheetah Daksha during mating, he said it was normal.

According to Goyal, cheetahs have a distinct ability of getting adjusted to the environment. They can survive in Savana grass lands and in dense jungle as well. Even in Kuno, they have shown good adaptive skills as they are hunting the prey. He denied shortcoming in Cheetah Project.