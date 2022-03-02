Bhopal: National players of Cestoball given kits

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Cestoball team of Madhya Pradesh were given kits at MKN Higher Secondary School in Govindpura on Wednesday ahead of their visit to Punjab for national championship, said the acting general secretary of Madhya Pradesh Cestoball Association, Naushad Ali.

The players are scheduled to leave for Punjab by Patalkot Express on Thursday evening to take part in the third junior and senior national championship.

The championship will be held at Holy International School Lehar Gaga. It will conclude on March 6. Coaches Utkarsh Malviya and Hariom Patidar announced the team with the members of the association.

Raghav Kumar Mishra and Utkarsh Malviya have been selected as refree board members of Cesto Ball Federation of India from Madhya Pradesh.††

Junior men's team comprises Deepak Singh Rajput, Shivansh Upadhyay, Abhishek Bhadauria, Himanshu Chauhan, Abhay Ved, Vikram Singh, Prabal Khurane, Khemraj Bhadoria, Vedant Patel, Aditya Rathor, Farhan Khan, Abhishek Arya, Rahul Sisodia and Suraj Singh.

Senior men's team comprises Sahil Singh Sisodia, Karan Kewat, Utkarsh Malviya, Prakash Tomar, Aman Mahajan, Aditya Sen, Rohit Yadav, Dev Yadav, Vishal, Sohail, Aditya Chauhan and Rahul Khatik .

Senior women's team comprises Triveni Sirohiya, Ishika Kanojia, Durgavati Goswami, Shivani Malviya, Kanak Sharma, Vaishnavi, Anuradha Ibne, Archana Tiwari, Paras Jaiswal, Jyotsna Negi, Payal Verma and Tanishka Itoria.

State medical education minister Vishvas Sarang attended the felicitation function as chief guest.

ALSO READ Indore: Film critic Jai Prakash Chouksey passes away

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, March 02, 2022, 10:06 PM IST