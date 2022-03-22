Bhopal: National Defence College representatives meet DGP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The representatives of National Defence College and the trainee officers paid a courtesy call to Director General of Police Sudhir Saxena, on Monday, said the officials on Tuesday.

The DGP shared the information about the achievements and innovations done by the state on the occasion.

Besides Indian Military Officers, the representatives include military officers from South Korea, Oman, Sri Lanka and Uzbekistan.

The fifteen member delegation included Major General Hari B. Pillai, IPS Salomon Yash Kumar Minj, ITS Alpana Shukla Rao, Air Commodore Sandeep K. Satpathy, Brigadier N. K. Thapaliel, South Korea's Colonel Dangiol Shin, Brigadier SS Virk, Group captain of Oman Air Force Saif Alimarhoon Al-Jabri, Brigadier Rahul Ohri, Air Commodore Manish Sahadeva, Brigadier K. Mohan Nair, Brigadier Ukddap Udugama of Sri Lanka Army, Commodore Ravish Seth, Lieutenant Colonel Soutav Ulugbek Rustamavich of Uzbekistan and Brigadier Abhijeet Mitra.

The RCPV Noronha Academy of administration is conducting a training tour of the trainee officers of National Defence College for National Security and Strategic Studies to study social and economic aspects in the state.

Director of the Academy Sonali Waingankar, special director general of police SAF Milind Kanaskar, additional director general of Police Adarsh ​​Katiyar, GP Singh, D Srinivasa Verma and other senior officers were present on the occasion.

IG Sajid Farid Shapu and SSP Amit Singh gave the detailed information of the state’s programme and innovation through a PowerPoint presentation on the occasion.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 02:00 PM IST