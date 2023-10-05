Bhopal: National Blind Cricket Tourney Begins Today

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The National Blind Cricket Tournament, organised by the Madhya Pradesh Blind Cricket Association, is set to kick off from Thursday. The first match will be played between Bengal and Odisha.

Teams from six states, including Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Goa, Punjab, and Odisha, have arrived in Bhopal for the tournament.

The matches for this tournament will take place at the Old Campion Cricket Ground in Arera Colony. Two matches will be played daily, with the first match commencing at 9am and the second at 1pm. The tournament will conclude with the finals on October 8, followed by an award ceremony and a cultural program.

Dr Rajeev Jain, the organiser and spokesperson of the association, said that all matches of the tournament will be held at the Old Campion Cricket Ground. Representatives from New Zealand and Bangladesh might also attend the matches during the tournament, he added.

On Wednesday, the president of the Blind Cricket Association team, Ravi Bagh, and Secretary Manavendra Singh Patwal, arrived in Bhopal to welcome the participating teams.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)