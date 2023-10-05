Bhopal: Global Skills Park Will Be A New Revolution, CM Chouhan

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A kind of ecosystem is being developed in the state to make youths skilled and ensure jobs for them, said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan while inaugurating Sant Ravidas Global Skills Park here on Wednesday evening.

The Chief Minister virtually laid the foundation stone for Global Skills Parks in Jabalpur, Rewa, Gwalior and Sagar. The four Global Skills Park will be developed at the cost of Rs 600 crores.

Indore will be developed as a technology and digital city, said Chouhan.

“Global Skills Park will be a new revolution… The Global Skills Park will turn youths into skilled persons that are required by the industries now. After the training, the skilled youths would be able to be absorbed in the industries instantly,” said the Chief Minister.

Attacking the Congress, the Chief Minister said that during their regime, ITIs were running in tattered hut and now under the BJP rule things have been totally transformed. Global Skills Park will train students in 20 trends and help them realize their dreams, said Chouhan.

Recalling his visit to Singapore, the Chief Minister said he was amazed to see its ITI helping the youths in honing their skills. It was then he had decided that he would also try to have Skill Park in Madhya Pradesh, said Chouhan.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister also released IT, ITES and ESDM Investment Promotion Policy 2023. Besides, he also released the first internship amount to beneficiaries of Learn and Earn Scheme. Technical education minister Yashodhara Scindia and others were present.