Bhopal: National BJP president JP Nadda lays the foundation stone of new BJP building

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): National BJP president JP Nadda laid the foundation stone for the construction of new BJP building at Deendayal Parisar in Bhopal on Sunday. He was accompanied by his wife Mallika Nadda who took part in rituals.

He laid the foundation stone amid chanting of hymns. All the Hindu rituals were followed to lay the foundation stone.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan with wife Sadhana Singh, State BJP president VD Sharma with spouse Stuti Sharma participated in the rituals.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia, national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, Union Minister Prahalad Patel, State BJP incharge Murlidhar Rao were present.

The proposed new BJP building will be equipped with all modern amenities. It will have four big meeting halls, four entry gates, separate offices for various frontal organisations. Moreover, it will be a multi-storeyed building and will be the most modern building of the party anywhere in the country.